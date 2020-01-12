Police: Man arrested after hitting a man, rendering him unconscious in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police say they arrested a man after he brutally attacked another man inside of a bar in Nashville.

They say this happened on December 27th at the Copa Cabana bar in the 6400 block of Charlotte Pike.

The bar manager claims he saw Brandon Bottoms punch another man in the face, knocking him to the ground. He says Bottoms hit the victim again, rendering him unconscious. He repeated hitting the victim.

The victim was sent to Centennial for treatment. He received four staples to the head.

The bar manager says that Bottoms has been thrown out of the bar before.

Bottoms is being charged with aggravated assault.