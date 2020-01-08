Police: Man arrested after allegedly shooting ex-girlfriend in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man after he allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend.

According to authorities, it happened at a residence on Crestmount Drive early Wednesday.

49-year-old Nathaniel Garner is accused of shooting his 28-year-old ex-girlfriend at her home. Her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, deputies said.

Garner apparently called the sheriff’s office to report the shooting and the dispatcher asked him to stop. Deputies located him on Medical Center Parkway where he was arrested.

Some lanes on Medical Center Parkway were closed while detectives obtained evidence.

Authorities have charged Garner with aggravated domestic assault. In addition, other charges may be pending based on statements and evidence collected.

Garner is being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

This investigation is on-going.