NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man holding a knife robbed a Nashville Dollar General store, according to Metro police.

It happened Monday at the Dollar General in the 3000 block of Gallatin Pike around 9 a.m.

Police said the man went into the store and approached the clerk to demand cash. He left the scene on foot.

Anyone with more information, can call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage