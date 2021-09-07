Man accused of stalking ex-girlfriend arrested on several charges in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hendersonville police arrested a man accused of robbing a woman on Monday.

According to a release from police, 28-year-old Datrin Travis was arrested on several charges. The victim told police she allowed Travis to drive her vehicle to Hendersonville while she rode in the passenger seat. The victim claimed she was then forced from her vehicle after refusing to vandalize a residence belonging to his -ex-girlfriend. Travis then left the victim stealing her vehicle.

Police learned an order of protection had been filed against Travis for stalking his ex-girlfriend. Travis was then located later sleeping inside a vehicle at a Pilot gas station in Nashville. He was then arrested and charged with Robbery, Theft over $10,000, Violation of an Order of Protection, and

Aggravated Stalking.

His court date is set for October 13, 2021 in Sumner County.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (615) 264-5303.