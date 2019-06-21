Police: Man accused of near-deadly crash had young daughters in car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man had his two young daughters in the car when Metro police say he led officers on a high-speed chase, eventually totaling his car and critically wounding a man.

Anthony Poplar, 30, is charged with several crimes including assault, aggravated assault and drug offenses.

A Metro police officer was doing a business check at an apartment complex near Hadley Park when one spotted a driver leave the area, make a traffic violation and then speed off. The officer began following the car and say the driver, later identified as Poplar, speed off, do a U-turn on Jefferson Street and slam into a car near Interstate 40. Poplar’s car and the other one were totaled, according to Metro police.

The officer reported Poplar got out of the car and demanded his two daughters, ages six and 10, get out of the car and run. The officer ran to help the victim in the other car.

Police say the victim was trapped inside the car, motionless. The responding officer had to break through the victim’s window to get him out of the car. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Officers searched the car they say Poplar was driving and reported finding cocaine, heroin and marijuana.

Poplar’s daughters were not hurt in the crash. Metro police arrested Poplar Thursday after they say he barricaded himself in a home on Scovel Street.