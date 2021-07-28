Police make arrest in Music City Gyros stolen food truck case

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — This month, three food trucks have been stolen from the owners of Music City Gyros.

The first theft happened right before the 4th of July, the most recent happened this week.

After the second theft around July 9, co-owner Beshoi Botros installed GPS trackers into the rest of their food trailers. The power of that small device paid off Wednesday morning when the third trailer went missing from a parking lot on Donelson Pike.

When Botros realized it was gone, he tracked it to a home in Hermitage. He spotted the food truck parked in someone’s driveway, covered in black paint.

“He painted the entire thing black from all three sides except the back,” Botros said. “I did see all the paint around his truck on the floor, the remains of him painting it.”

Metro Police found the serial number and confirmed it was Botros’ truck. They arrested 25-year-old Terrignon Brown and charged him with property theft.

“I am beyond relieved. I am beyond happy,” Botros said.

Police have not confirmed if Brown is the same person that stole the first two trailers. That’s still under investigation.

Botros hopes, eventually, he’ll get those trailers back too.

“I am currently short on trailers, so it’s definitely going to help me out a lot. If I can get the other two, believe me this would be the happiest day for me,” Botros said.