Police make arrest in ‘brutal’ murder of Madison counselor

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police say they have made an arrest in the ‘brutal’ murder case of a counselor who was found dead Wednesday morning.

Police said the body of Melissa “Missy” Hamilton was discovered with multiple stab wounds around 6:30 a.m. at Crossroads Counseling on Gallatin Pike South near Neelys Bend Road.

Hamilton, who lived in La Vergne, was the center’s Assistant Director.

Moments ago, Metro Police tweeted they have made an arrest in this case, but have not released a name yet.

BREAKING: Madison Precinct detectives have made an arrest for Tuesday evening's murder of Melissa Hamilton at Crossroads Counseling on S. Gallatin Pike. Her body was found Wednesday morning. She suffered multiple stab wounds. Arrest details forthcoming later this evening. pic.twitter.com/mGmRPRkDq3 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 5, 2019

