Police: Madison woman threatened to kill neighbor with knife

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police say they arrested a woman after she threatened to kill her neighbor with a knife.

It happened on December 31st in the 600 block of Rothwood Avenue in Madison.

The victim says she received text messages from a neighbor named Tiffany Brintle all day asking for a ride to the store to purchase beer.

The victim ignored those texts, as she was with her children and had other errands to run.

When the victim arrived home, she says Brintle approached her with a knife and threatened to kill her. The victim’s children aged 6 and 4, were there and witnessed this happen.

The victim took her children and ran inside her home.

Brintle then stabbed the victim’s car tires, her fiances car tires and caused damage to decor at the residence.

Brintle is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.