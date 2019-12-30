Police: Madison drugstore employee threatened by customer

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a customer reportedly threatened employees at a drug store in Madison.

The incident happened Sunday night at the Walgreens along Gallatin Pike South at Neelys Bend Road.

Employees told police that Moses Milton Simmons, 27, was inside the store buying Hot Cheetos when he became aggressive.

Employees called police because they said Simmons threatened to shoot a female employee.

Simmons admitted to police that he had been drinking alcohol leading up to the incident,

He is charged with assault and public intoxication.