Police looking to identify suspects in burglaries at Downtown Nashville bars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are trying to identify the suspects they said are responsible for burglaries at two downtown Nashville bars.

Police said the burglaries happened this week at Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge and Layla’s Honky Tonk, both in the 400 block of Broadway.

Investigators said during morning’s burglary at Tootsie’s, a suspected entered the rear glass door around 7:20 a.m. but was confronted by security and fled. On Wednesday, around 3:45 a.m. one of the men entered through Tootsie’s doors and took $800 worth of liquor.

Police said Layla’s was burglarized Sunday. A woman drove a white Nissan Altima into the alley behind the bar and parked. Two men got out of the car and entered the back patio of Layla’s, where they took $300 worth of beer. The men then got onto the roof and crossed several rooftops, making their way to Tootsie’s rooftop bar, where they took $1,200 worth of liquor.

Detectives said the suspects fled in the Altima, which is missing the front driver’s side hubcap and front passenger side white side mirror cap.

The suspects were described as two black men and a white woman as the getaway driver. One of the men appears to be in his 20s. He is approximately six feet tall with a scar on his left arm. He wore a Yankees ball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.