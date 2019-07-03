Police looking to identify 6 men involved in shootout near Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are looking to identify six men involved in a shootout near Priest Lake that injured two bystanders.

The shooting happened around 5:20 a.m. on Percy Priest Drive, which is near the Stewart’s Ferry Pike exit on Interstate 40. Police said the gunfire erupted outside the Lotus Inn & Suites.

Detectives say all six of the men arrived in two separate cars, four in a gray Nissan and two in a black Nissan car, and parked in the hotel parking lot.

Police said prior to the shooting, the two men in the Black Nissan spoke for several minutes with two other people, who left the scene in a third car. As the two men walked back to their car, two gunmen from the gray Nissan appeared from behind the motel. One of the men walking back to their car shot at them.

According to a release, as the other two gunmen fled, one of them fired a shot toward the other two men, striking an innocent bystander in the ankle. The 51-year-old victim from Georgia was loading up his car before checking out. The two men continued to run toward the Cracker Barrel near the hotel. The other two suspects chased them and fired shots at them, striking a 34-year-old Cracker Barrel employee as he was arriving to work.

Police said all six of the suspects fled in the two vehicles they arrived in. One of the two men dropped a backpack that had electronics. Investigators said they are examining those.

Both gunshot victims were transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where they were treated for non-critical injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.