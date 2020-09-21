Police looking for woman suspected of stealing Louis Vuitton purse at a Murfreesboro Walgreens

Murfreesboro police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly took a designer purse left in a shopping basket.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police are looking for a woman suspected of stealing a purse containing $1,000 left in a shopping basket at Walgreens.

According to police, the woman took a Louis Vuitton clutch, left in the rolling basket, at the Walgreens on Northfield Boulevard. The incident took place on September 12. In addition to the $1,000 inside the purse, the victim’s cell phone was also taken.

Investigators say the woman walked in the store, grabbed the basket containing the purse, and proceeded to walk around the store before going outside. She later went back into the store and continued shopping.

Anyone with information is asked to call Murfreesboro police at (629) 201-5536.