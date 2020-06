NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are looking for two people suspected of trying to set a police car on fire Saturday night.

Police shared a picture of a man they say tried to set the car on fire. They say the woman in the tie-dye shirt broke a rear windshield. The incident took place outside the Central Precinct.

Police are offering a reward. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling (615) 742-7463.