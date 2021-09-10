Police looking for suspects after woman robbed at gunpoint in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are working to identify two men accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint Tuesday night at an apartment complex in East Nashville.

According to police, the woman was robbed of her purse in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1000 block of East Trinity Lane.

The two men fled in a stolen Kia Optima, which has since been recovered. Police said one of the suspects used the victim’s credit card shortly after the robbery at the Mapco located at 1201 Gallatin Pike South.

Metro Police searching for robbery suspect accused of using stolen credit card at Mapco on Gallatin Pike PHOTO: MNPD

One of the men caught on Mapco surveillance video is also suspected of vehicle break-ins from early Tuesday morning in the area of Joe Pyron Drive and Cumberland Station Boulevard in Madison.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.