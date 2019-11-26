Police looking for suspect in robbery at Nolensville liquor store

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nolensville police need help finding a liquor store burglar who broke through a glass door and stole a safe.

The robbery happened early Monday morning at R & B Liquors on Nolensville Road in Nolensville. At 12:58 am, a bad guy threw a rock through the glass door, shattering it.

Store Owner J.D. Dadlani says he got the call and was at the store at 1:30 a.m.

“They say there’s been a break-in and get here right away. I went on my camera systems and I saw someone broke the glass here and came in and there was a big mess,” said Dadlani.

Video showed the masked man throwing a baseball-sized rock through the front door, causing a lot of damage.

“I’m thinking, why me why Nolensville this is a relatively safe area.”

Video showed the thief rushing in and going straight for the safe under the counter. He bypassed other items he could steal and ignored an open cash drawer, instead concentrating his attention on the floor safe which is not visible to customers.

In about a minute, the thief yanked the safe out of the floor and ran out the way he came in.

“The cost of the clean up is $500. The cost of the door is $500. What is in the safe is a loss. My time is a loss,” said Dadlani.

Police told News 2 the direct path the thief took to the safe is certainly eye-opening.

News 2 asks if investigators believe the thief has been in the store before.

“It would be easy to make that assumption,” Tim Pickel says.

When asked if Nolensville’s rapid growth may play a part in this crime, Dadlani said; “This could be a part of this, but I will take the growth and the good people who live here. And I’ll put my money they are nice people who live here and this might be one element that came from outside Nolensville.”

Even though the man was wearing a mask, police hope that one of you out there recognizes him and calls the police.