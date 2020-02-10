Police looking for mother of fetus found in pump station

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police in North Carolina are searching for the mother of an unborn fetus that was found in a sewer pump station.

The fetus was transported to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office, a news release said.

Orange County authorities are currently looking for the mother.

“We are very concerned about the mother,” said Lt. Davis Trimmer of the Hillsborough Police Department.

A town utilities worker found the fetus about 10:30 a.m. Friday while cleaning out a pump station on Orange Grove Road, police said. The station had last been cleaned out on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trimmer at 919-296-9525.

Further details were not immediately available.