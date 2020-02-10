Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville
1  of  4
Closings
Lewis County Schools Smith County Schools Trousdale County Schools Van Buren County Schools

Police looking for mother of fetus found in pump station

News
Posted: / Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police in North Carolina are searching for the mother of an unborn fetus that was found in a sewer pump station.

The fetus was transported to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office, a news release said.

Orange County authorities are currently looking for the mother.

“We are very concerned about the mother,” said Lt. Davis Trimmer of the Hillsborough Police Department.

A town utilities worker found the fetus about 10:30 a.m. Friday while cleaning out a pump station on Orange Grove Road, police said. The station had last been cleaned out on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trimmer at 919-296-9525.

Further details were not immediately available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar