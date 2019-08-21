Police looking for missing mentally impaired man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are looking for a missing 67-year-old man who is mentally impaired.

Police said Burton “Burt” Kelly has wandered away from his group home in the 1800 block of Underwood Street four times since December. He left the house Tuesday, and does not have a car or bus pass so he is likely on foot.

Kelly is described as a white man with brown eyes, a long grey beard and grey hair. He is six feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a pink button-down shirt and khaki pants.

Police said Kelly does not know or may deny his name.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.