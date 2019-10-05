Police looking for missing man with Alzheimer’s

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are looking for a missing man with Alzheimer’s.

Mercedes Gonzalez, 81, was last seen at his daughter’s Cabot Drive apartment on Friday at 9:45 a.m. His family reported him missing Friday evening.

Police said his cell phone is either off or out of battery.

Gonzalez is five feet, six inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He is bald and wears glasses. He was last wearing gray pants, a white polo shirt, and a blue ball cap that says “Salinas”.

Anyone who sees Gonzalez is urged to contact the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.