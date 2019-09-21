Police looking for missing Clarksville man with history of mental issues

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police are looking for a missing man they say has a history of mental issues.

Officers said 41-year-old Jonathan Irvan left his Cobalt Drive apartment on foot at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 19 and has not returned. His family has not heard from him since he left.

He was supposed to pick up his son at the bus stop later in the day on the 19th but did not show up.

Police say Irvan has a history of mental issues and left the apartment without his medication or his cell phone. He is new to the area and does not have a car.

Irvan stands at six feet tall and weighs 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to call Clarksville police.