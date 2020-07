CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are looking from a man who escaped from police custody Wednesday afternoon.

Officers want the community to be on the lookout for 27-year-old Sakevius Lovett. He was in custody at a facility near the intersection of 10th and Madison Streets in Clarksville.

Police have also arrested 24-year-old Rosa Nash for allegedly helping him escape.

Lovett has a warrant on file for aggravated assault.