NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are looking to identify the man shown on surveillance camera robbing three victims at gunpoint.

Officers said the robbery happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday on Polk Avenue.

Police said the victims said the suspect pulled the trigger but the gun didn’t fire. He drove away in a 2012 Honda Civic.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 615-742-7463.