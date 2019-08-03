Police looking for man accused of stealing cash drawer from Christie Cookies

by: Kelly Dean

Posted: / Updated:
Christie Cookie Thief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole the cash drawer from Christie Cookie on Third Avenue North.

Police say the suspect walked into the business on July 25 and asked a worker there some questions. According to officials, when the worker turned her back slightly, the suspect grabbed the cash drawer and ran.

The man is believed to have fled in a silver Nissan Sentra with a damaged front windshield.

Anyone with information should call our partners at Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463

