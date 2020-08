Hendersonville Police are asking for the the public’s help in locating 60-year-old Paula Penrod.

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hendersonville Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 60-year-old Paula Penrod.

Penrod was last seen on July 14 and is believed to possibly be in the White House Tennessee area. Penrod may be driving a white 2004 Toyota Camry with Tennessee tag W9758W.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts Penrod is asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113.