Police locate teen suspected of killing Tessa Majors

NEW YORK (AP) – New York City police say they’ve located a 14-year-old boy suspected of fatally stabbing a Barnard College freshman in a park near the school’s Manhattan campus.

Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted Thursday that the boy had been found, but gave no other details. He is one of three youths police believe were involved in the stabbing of 18-year-old Tessa Majors on Dec. 11 at Morningside Park.

