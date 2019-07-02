Police: Loaded rifle pointed at Metro Water employees in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested the man suspected of pointing a loaded gun at two Metro Water employees while they were on a call at his home last week in South Nashville.

Ronald Blanchard, 25, was booked Monday night into the Metro jail on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to an arrest affidavit, the employees responded to Blanchard’s home on Franklin Limestone Road to locate a water manhole.

Ronald Blanchard (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

As the employees began walking to the back of the residence, they told officers they heard the sound of a gun being racked.

They turned to look and said they could see Blanchard standing at the back of the home, pointing a rifle at them.

The employees reportedly identified themselves as Metro Water and claimed Blanchard told them he didn’t care who they were and ordered them to leave his property.

When the employees left the property, they called 911 to report the incident.

Blanchard was arrested and held in the Metro jail on a $4,000 bond.

Metro Water Services released a statement to News 2 on Tuesday afternoon:

“The safety of our community and employees is of utmost importance to us. There are times when Metro Water Services (MWS) employees are required to be on private property when responding to a complaint or looking for a meter or manhole as utility easements often run between homes or along the back of the property. Employees in the field wear uniforms clearly identifying them as Metro Water Services employees (blue and tan with the MWS logo on the left shoulder) and their vehicles display the MWS logo on the sides and back. All MWS employees, even office staff not in uniform, are required to have a visible I.D. badge. We encourage citizens to always ask to see an employee I.D. badge and if in doubt, call (615) 862-4600 to inquire about work in the area.”

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.