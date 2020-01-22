1  of  3
Closings
Clay County Schools Georgia Career Institute-Murfreesboro Todd County Schools

Police: Livingston couple arrested on sexual abuse charge involving juvenile

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Kentucky State Police

HAMPTON, KY. (WKRN) — Kentucky State Police say they’ve arrested a couple after investigating an incident involving the sexual abuse of a juvenile.

They say 31-year-old Paxton Faulkner Yates and 39-year-old Christina Faulkner Yates were arrested. They say Paxton Faulkner Yates admitted to having sexual contact with a juvenile relative on several occasions. He also admitted to photographing and videoing these acts.

Christina Faulkner Yates confirmed that a juvenile had sexual intercourse with her husband several times and that she also photographed it happening.

Paxton Faulkner Yates was arrested and charged with two counts Incest – Forcible Compulsion/Incapable of Consent or Under 18 Years of Age, one count of Use of a Minor Under 18 Years of Age in a Sexual Performance, one count of Possession/Viewing Matter Portraying Sexual Performance by Minor, and two counts of Rape 3rd Degree.

Christina L Faulkner Yates was arrested and charged with two counts of Incest – Forcible Compulsion/Incapable of Consent or Under 18 Years of Age, one count of Use of a Minor Under 18 Years of Age in a Sexual Performance, one count of Possession/Viewing Matter Portraying Sexual Performance by Minor, and one count of Distribution of Matter Portraying Sexual Performance by Minor – 1st Offense.

They were both taken to the McCracken County Detention Center and the investigation in ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar