Police: Livingston couple arrested on sexual abuse charge involving juvenile

HAMPTON, KY. (WKRN) — Kentucky State Police say they’ve arrested a couple after investigating an incident involving the sexual abuse of a juvenile.

They say 31-year-old Paxton Faulkner Yates and 39-year-old Christina Faulkner Yates were arrested. They say Paxton Faulkner Yates admitted to having sexual contact with a juvenile relative on several occasions. He also admitted to photographing and videoing these acts.

Christina Faulkner Yates confirmed that a juvenile had sexual intercourse with her husband several times and that she also photographed it happening.

Paxton Faulkner Yates was arrested and charged with two counts Incest – Forcible Compulsion/Incapable of Consent or Under 18 Years of Age, one count of Use of a Minor Under 18 Years of Age in a Sexual Performance, one count of Possession/Viewing Matter Portraying Sexual Performance by Minor, and two counts of Rape 3rd Degree.

Christina L Faulkner Yates was arrested and charged with two counts of Incest – Forcible Compulsion/Incapable of Consent or Under 18 Years of Age, one count of Use of a Minor Under 18 Years of Age in a Sexual Performance, one count of Possession/Viewing Matter Portraying Sexual Performance by Minor, and one count of Distribution of Matter Portraying Sexual Performance by Minor – 1st Offense.

They were both taken to the McCracken County Detention Center and the investigation in ongoing.