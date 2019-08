LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lawrenceburg police are telling citizens to avoid the public square.

According to Tennessee River Valley News, Lawrenceburg Police Department confirmed they were on the scene of what they are calling an “attempted murder” on the public square.

TRVN says the reported victim was found at approximately 6 p.m. laying in the Square Greens near the gazebo.

Sources told News 2 the incident was a stabbing.

This story is developing. Stay with News 2 for updates.