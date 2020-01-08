Police: Kroger employee steals thousands in lottery tickets after work hours reduced

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)— Metro police say a woman is facing charges for theft of property after stealing from her workplace.

This happened on Tuesday at the Kroger in the 2200 block of Murfreesboro Pike in Nashville.

Police say that Torian Wilson was seen on store surveillance video stealing $3,630 worth of lottery tickets and scratching them off without paying. Of those tickets, there would be $2,935 in winnings.

Police say Wilson admitted she knew what she did was wrong, and that she needed money because her hours were cut back at work.