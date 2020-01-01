Police: Kentucky woman submitted dog urine during drug screening

Authorities say a Kentucky woman gave her probation officer a dog urine sample during a drug screening.

Police in Pineville say 40-year-old Julie Miller was arrested Monday on a charge of tampering with physical evidence.

She also was charged with a parole violation and trafficking in a controlled substance. Police say Miller admitted she tried to use the dog urine as her own sample given to officers at the Bell County Probation and Parole Office during a regular probation visit.

Miller pleaded guilty in November to a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.