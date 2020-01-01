Breaking News
Heavy rain with possible flooding expected across Middle Tennessee

Police: Kentucky woman submitted dog urine during drug screening

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Handcuffs Arrest Generic

Authorities say a Kentucky woman gave her probation officer a dog urine sample during a drug screening.

Police in Pineville say 40-year-old Julie Miller was arrested Monday on a charge of tampering with physical evidence.

She also was charged with a parole violation and trafficking in a controlled substance. Police say Miller admitted she tried to use the dog urine as her own sample given to officers at the Bell County Probation and Parole Office during a regular probation visit.

Miller pleaded guilty in November to a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar