Police: Kentucky man left starved puppies to eat dead dog

Jail generic_418853

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man has been charged with animal cruelty after authorities say he neglected and starved his dogs, some of which resorted to eating a dead dog.

News outlets report 39-year-old Lamarrick Sanders pleaded not guilty Friday. He’s expected to appear in court Nov. 14 and has been in custody on unrelated charges since May.

Court documents say authorities were alerted to neglected dogs at Sanders’ Louisville home and found four starving pit bull puppies left outside without food or water.

They say there were two nearby adult pit bulls, one of which was dead and “had been partially consumed by the puppies.” The other adult dog was alive, but similarly neglected and dehydrated. The living dogs were rescued and are expected to recover.

