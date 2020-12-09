Police: Juvenile shot in Bowling Green airlifted for treatment in Nashville

BOWLING GREEN, KY. (WKRN) – A juvenile was shot several times while driving, according to a Facebook post from The Bowling Green Police Department.

It happened Tuesday around 8 p.m. on N. Lee Drive. Officers said they responded to a call of a shooting. The caller stated a 16-year-old male juvenile was shot several times.

The victim told police he was driving his vehicle in the area of Old Barren River Road and Woodford Avenue when a vehicle pulled up next to him and shot at him.

The victim was flown to a trauma center in Nashville and his current condition is unknown. Detectives believe this was not a random act. If you have any information about this shooting, call 270-393-4000.