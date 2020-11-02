Police: Juvenile runaway suspected of sexual battery and attempted carjacking in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – A juvenile runaway from the Tennessee Children’s Home is suspected of sexual battery and an attempted carjacking, according to a release from Spring Hill Police.

Officers were called for an attempted carjacking report on Monday around 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Kohl’s in Spring Hill.

Police said the vehicle owner was inside her vehicle when a male subject, later determined to be the runaway juvenile, came into her vehicle. The car owner punched the male who then left the scene on foot.

Police said through the course of the investigation, they also learned the male allegedly grabbed a female on her buttocks in the parking lot of Sonic.

The juvenile was arrested and taken to the juvenile detention facility in Columbia.

