Police: Juvenile charged in hit-and-run, Clarksville woman killed

LEXINGTON, KY (WKRN) – A juvenile was charged in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a Clarksville woman, according to a release from Lexington Police.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 27 on South Broadway and High Street. Officers were called to the scene for a report of a collision involving a pedestrian.

When they arrived, they found 59-year-old Donna Purcell, of Clarksville, injured and she was taken to the hospital. She died from her injuries.

On March 5, investigators say they charged a 14-year-old with Manslaughter 2nd, Wanton Endangerment 2nd, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, No Operator’s License, and Possession of Marijuana.

Police say the suspect also faces additional charges of Receiving Stolen Property and Theft – Receipt of a Stolen Credit Card in connection to the case.

The investigation revealed that the 14-year-old was driving a stolen Chevrolet Cruze when the vehicle hit Purcell as she was walking in a crosswalk on South Broadway.

The juvenile left the scene in the car, which was recovered the very next day. The suspect remains in custody at the Fayette Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

No other details were immediately released.