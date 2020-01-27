Police: Juvenile arrested in connection to Hopkinsville shooting

HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WKRN) — Hopkinsville police tell News 2 that a juvenile has been arrested in connection to a weekend shooting.

It happened at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Hawthorne Drive.

They say 18-year-old Isaiah Henderson was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg. His injuries were not life-threatening.

The investigation led to the arrest of a juvenile. That juvenile is facing two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of possession of a handgun by a minor.

Police say they’re still investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.