Police: Juvenile arrested following Spring Hill shooting

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – A juvenile was arrested after a shooting in Spring Hill on Friday morning, according to Lt. Robert Carden of the Spring Hill Police Department.

Carden told News 2 a 16-year-old reportedly shot a 17-year-old as many as three times at a home on Belle Drive. The victims injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Carden told News 2 there is no clear motive at this time, but this could be a drug deal gone wrong. Officers say they’ve responded several times to this same home in the past.

The 16-year-old is charged with attempted criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery and two counts of reckless endangerment. Investigators say they’re hoping to have him tried as an adult in court.

After executing a search warrant, police say five guns were recovered. “It’s a well known drug house that we’ve hit several times,” Carden said.

Carden also told News 2 the 16-year-old has been arrested three times in six months for drug and theft related incidents. No other information was immediately released.