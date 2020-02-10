1  of  2
Police: Juvenile arrested after threatening to bring gun to Paducah school

PADUCAH, KY (WKRN) — Paducah police said they arrested a juvenile after he threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot people.

This happened Monday afternoon at the Paducah Middle School. School authorities brought the student to the office and told officers that students and a teacher heard the juvenile talk about bringing a gun to school to school people who were telling him to be quiet.

The juvenile was taken into custody on a charge of second-degree terroristic threatening taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.

