Murder warrant issued following shooting at hookah bar in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have issued a warrant charging a man with the murder of another man at a strip mall in South Nashville early Friday morning.

Police say 23-year-old Cesar Daniel Lara-Munoz is being charged with shooting and killing 23-year-old Edgardo Cruz-Reyes at the Hookah City Café on Nolensville Pike.

Detectives say several people were inside the Hookah bar when a fight broke out inside the business. During the altercation, police say Lara-Munoz got a gun out and allegedly shot Cruz-Reyes. A second man was also shot and has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe Lara-Munoz has left Tennessee since the shooting.

If you have any information about the murder or Lara-Munoz’ whereabouts, call contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. 

