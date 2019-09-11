Police investigating suspicious shooting death in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro detectives are investigating a suspicious shooting that left a man dead.

According to police, officers responded to a call from Campus Villa Apartments at just after 1:15 p.m. Tuesday concerning a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to authorities, the victim was identified as 22-year-old Oscar Lee Eiland.

Eiland was transported to the St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are interviewing possible witnesses as to how the shooting occurred.

The case remains under investigation and no other information was released.