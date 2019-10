NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating a shooting in North Nashville.

Officers responded to the call just after 4 p.m. in the 1700 block of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard.

Police confirmed a 30-year-old man was shot. He was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

investigators are looking for three black men in a newer silver Audi.

No other information was released.