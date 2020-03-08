Police investigate overnight shooting in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured.

Police responded to the 3800 block of Clifton Avenue around 1:00 a.m. Sunday. Investigators learned the victim had an argument with his stepson when the stepson began shooting at the victim, and a bullet grazed the victim.

Officers said the suspect ran from the scene, and at last check, they were searching for him in the neighborhood.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.