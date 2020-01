NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say they are investigating a murder-suicide at a home in Hermitage.

According to police, they responded to a Central Valley Drive home where they say 80-year-old Wayne Wilson shot his daughter-in-law, 51-year-old Catherine Wilson, before shooting himself.

Police say they were found by Wilson’s son, who is Catherine’s husband.

No other information has been released.

