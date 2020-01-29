Police investigating after woman grabbed on MTSU campus

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Campus police are investigating after a student was grabbed while walking at Middle Tennessee State University Monday night.

The assault happened as the woman was walking in the Davis Science Building parking lot just before 9 p.m.

The victim told campus police a tall, thin man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark pants ran up behind her, grabbed her backside and fled toward Walnut Grove.

University police are working to identify the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call campus police at 615-898-2424.

MTSU said sex offenses are treated seriously on campus and support is offered to victims, as needed. Campus police offers self-defense courses and other safety programs.

Students are encouraged to be aware of their surroundings, walk in well-lit areas and to report any suspicious activity to campus police. The school offers safety escorts on campus 24 hours a day.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.