Police investigating after fatal crash on Dickerson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after one person died after a car smashed into a pole on Dickerson Pike.

Police responded to the scene in the 800 block of Dickerson Pike before 6 p.m. to the report of a car into a pole.

According to Metro, a grey Nissan was making a left turn out of a business on Dickerson Pike and hit a blue Sedan. As a result, the sedan traveled across the remaining lanes of Dickerson Pike and hit a pole, police said.

According to Metro, the passenger of the sedan was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The driver of the Nissan left the scene, but has since been located, police said.

Authorities are working to determine whether or not the driver of the sedan was under the influence.

