LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lebanon police are investigating a stabbing that happened on Saturday.

Police said the stabbing happened after an altercation in the 100 block of North Hatton Avenue. One man was stabbed and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police did question one alleged offender and a few others. A knife was recovered from the scene.

They are still investigating what happened.

