Police investigate shooting in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) —A man was shot at a Murfreesboro apartment complex early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. in front of an apartment complex in the 800 block of Greenland Drive.

Murfreesboro police reported the man was taken to a local hospital where his condition is unknown.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP.

News 2 has a crew en route to the scene and will provide updates as soon as possible.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.