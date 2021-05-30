Police investigate series of crimes within one Spring Hill subdivision

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – Spring Hill Police are looking into a series of crimes in a specific subdivision.

According to a release from police, they’ve taken several reports in the last 48 hours from the Harvest Point Subdivision. It’s located in southwest Spring Hill.

From May 28-May 29, there was a stolen vehicle and two vehicle burglaries reported on Carraway Lane.

On May 29 around 10:48 p.m., a complainant called Emergency Communications Center staff to report that people driving in a white Chevy Malibu and black SUV were trying to go in or did go inside several vehicles in the subdivision.

Shortly after the call, an officer found a white Chevy Malibu on Beechcroft Road headed east bound. The officer tried to stop the vehicle for investigatory reasons but the vehicle sped off and the pursuit was terminated.

On May 29 around 11:05 p.m., a Spring Hill Police officer saw a black Ford Escape, (possibly the vehicle mentioned from the earlier call), commit a traffic violation near Cleburne Road and Beechcroft Road. The officer put his emergency lights and siren on but the vehicle did not stop. The pursuit continued to the parking lot of Spring Hill High School and then to Richmond Road. Officers then lost sight of the vehicle and it was found in a ditch nearby on Richmond Road. There was nobody inside the vehicle at the time.

Officers ask homeowners with cameras in the area to check their footage on May 29 from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.