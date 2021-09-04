Police investigate road rage incident involving gun on Dickerson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say they’re investigating another incident of road rage involving a gun.

According to an arrest warrant from Metro police, 23-year-old Jermaine Antonio Southern was arrested for the crime.

It all began on August 30 around 8:30 p.m. when the victim told officers he was driving North on Dickerson Pike after turning from Trinity Lane. After completing the turn, he noticed a light-colored sedan approaching him from behind at a high speed.

The victim changed lanes but noticed the vehicle followed him. Eventually, he pulled over into a parking lot to get away from the vehicle, but the other driver followed the victim there.

The victim then left the parking lot and continued driving on Dickerson Pike. The victim says the suspect, later identified as Southern, pulled alongside his vehicle and fired a single shot at the victim.

The bullet went through both the driver and passenger front windows, shattering them.

The victim believed the weapon to be a handgun and says Southern was shooting it as he was driving. Police say the victim was able to get the vehicle tag before the suspect left the scene.

Police used that information to track the vehicle to the parking lot of the Easy Pawn shop in the 2900 block of Dickerson Pike.

Officers located the vehicle and brought Southern into custody. The victim was brought in and identified Southern as the suspect from a photo line-up.

Southern is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond is set at $250,000.

No other information was immediately released.