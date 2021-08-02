Police investigate multi-vehicle crash on Murfreesboro Pike, 1 possibly in critical condition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was seriously injured in a crash on Murfreesboro Pike Monday morning.

According to Metro police, it happened on Murfreesboro Pike and Pineway Drive. Officers were called to the scene for a report of an accident with injuries.

Nashville Fire Department officials say there were four vehicles involved. Metro police tell News 2 that one of the drivers possibly sustained life-threatening injuries. Hermitage officers secured the area and all of Murfreesboro Pike was shutdown between Pineway Drive and Knights Valley Drive. NFD officials told News 2 three people were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

A Midtown officer is assisting and is at Vanderbilt Hospital waiting to get an update on the victims injuries.

No other information was immediately released but News 2 will continue to follow this for updates.