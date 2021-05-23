Police investigate multi-vehicle crash on I-65 involving Metro officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on I-65 N involving a Metro officer.

It happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday near Exit 90.

One car went into the back of a semi and rolled over. Two other vehicles collided upon approaching that wreck, one involving a Metro Police officer.

Nashville Fire Department officials told News 2 crews responded to a crash on I-65 and medics were evaluating a patient in the back of an ambulance when they heard a crash. A passenger vehicle hit the back of a police vehicle that was on the scene. The driver was evaluated at the scene.