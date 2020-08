Metro Police are looking for several people who dropped off a shooting victim at Skyline Medical Center Wednesday night. PHOTO: MNPD

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that killed 22-year-old Rondell Tyson.

Police say Tyson was killed near the front of a building in the 3900 block of Dickerson Pike around 11:30 p.m. A person in a red or orange Dodge Charger drove Tyson to Skyline Medical Center where he died. The Charger left the hospital before police arrived.

Anyone who recognizes the men or car in the surveillance pictures are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.